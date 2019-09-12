Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ready to rock
Larkin (groin) is ready to go for training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The injury caused Larkin to prematurely bow out of the IIHF World Championship tournament in May, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill even said at the time that it wasn't a major concern. Larkin can safely be nabbed in the early rounds of fantasy drafts after he banked a career-high 32 goals and 73 points over 76 games of the 2018-19 campaign. Also, it wouldn't surprise us if the Wings name him the primary captain ahead of puck drop for the season opener -- Larkin's a consummate professional and true leader at the tender age of 23.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Set to miss rest of Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: In doubt against Russia•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Injured in World Championship game•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Highly likely to inherit captaincy•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Extends point streak•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.