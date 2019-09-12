Larkin (groin) is ready to go for training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The injury caused Larkin to prematurely bow out of the IIHF World Championship tournament in May, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill even said at the time that it wasn't a major concern. Larkin can safely be nabbed in the early rounds of fantasy drafts after he banked a career-high 32 goals and 73 points over 76 games of the 2018-19 campaign. Also, it wouldn't surprise us if the Wings name him the primary captain ahead of puck drop for the season opener -- Larkin's a consummate professional and true leader at the tender age of 23.