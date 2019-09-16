Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Monday

Price will be in goal for Monday's preseason clash with New Jersey, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price likely won't play the full game and could come out after the first period in order to let the club get a look at Cayden Primeau. The veteran Price hit the 35-win mark last season for the fourth time in his career and figures to see a similar workload heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories