Zadorov sustained a lower-body injury that coach Jared Bednar classified as a "tweak", Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Zadorov saw his ice time dip to 17:12 per game last season (compared to 19:28 in 2017-18) and could be in line for a further reduced role with both Cale Makar and Bowen Byram eager for a spot on the 23-man roster. Even if Zadorov avoids time in the press box as a healthy scratch, his ceiling is probably still right around the 20-point mark, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best. Considering the Russian blueliner missed practice Monday, it seems unlikely he will suit up for Tuesday's preseason matchup with Tampa Bay.

