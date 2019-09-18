Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod
Bernier will start between the pipes in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Blackhawks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier struggled behind a sub-par Detroit defense in 2018-19, posting a 9-18-5 record while registering a 3.16 GAA and .904 save percentage in 35 appearances. The Red Wings will likely be similarly vulnerable defensively in 2019-20 and Jimmy Howard is locked in as the team's starter, so Bernier will be nothing more than a streaming option/handcuff for Howard this season.
