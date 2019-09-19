Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Thursday

Price is in line to start in goal in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Panthers, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Price got his first taste of preseason action Monday against New Jersey, turning aside eight of nine shots before being replaced by Cayden Primeau for the second half of the contest. The 32-year-old is expected to play the entirety of Thursday night's contest.

