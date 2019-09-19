Blues' Jake Allen: Between pipes Thursday
Allen will get the starting nod versus the Jets on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen saw action in just 46 games last season as he saw the starting gig taken over by Jordan Binnington. The veteran figures to start the year as the No. 2, which limits his fantasy value. Unless Binnington struggles to carry the workload, Allen will likely play in a mere 20-30 games in 2019-20.
