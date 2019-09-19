Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod versus St. Louis on Friday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck failed to get back over the 40-win mark last season and posted a career-worst 2.90 GAA. The Michigan native was one of just eight netminders to top the 60-game threshold in 2018-19 and figures to do so again in the upcoming campaign.