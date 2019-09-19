Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Thursday
Murray will start in Thursday's exhibition match against Columbus.
Over the last month of the regular season, Murray went 8-4-3 with a 2.26 GAA and .931 save percentage. He and the Penguins will look to bounce back in 2019-20 after being swept by the Islanders last postseason.
