Rangers' Filip Chytil: Ready to rock
Chytil (undisclosed) will make his preseason debut Friday against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Chytil missed the final three games of 2018-19 due to an undisclosed issue, but he's had plenty of time to recover from that injury during the offseason, and will use the rest of the Rangers' preseason schedule to get tuned up ahead of his sophomore campaign. The 20-year-old pivot notched 11 goals and 23 points in 75 games during his rookie season, and shouldn't have any trouble scoring double-digit goals and eclipsing the 30-point mark while filling a top-six role and skating on New York's second power-play unit in 2019-20.
