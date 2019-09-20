Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal Friday
Ullmark will get the starting nod versus Toronto on Friday and could play the entire game, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark stopped 18 of 19 shots his last time out, with his lone goal allowed coming with the Sabres on the penalty kill. While Carter Hutton likely has the inside track for the No. 1 job, another impressive performance by Ullmark could flip the script heading into Opening Night versus Pittsburgh on Oct. 3.
