Canadiens' Paul Byron: Absent from practice
Byron (head) did not take part in Friday's practice session after getting hurt against the Panthers on Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Byron was making his return from a wrist injury Thursday and now has picked up another injury. Barring a long-term absence, the veteran should be ready to go for Opening Night versus the Hurricanes on Oct. 3. The natural center may also find himself moved to the wing in order to make way for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
