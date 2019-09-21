Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending twine Saturday

Greiss is expected to start in goal in Saturday's exhibition game against the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss was razor sharp in his preseason debut Tuesday against Philadelphia, stopping 14 of 15 shots. The 33-year-old will enter the season as the Islanders' No. 2 netminder behind Semyon Varlamov, but he'll play more than a typical backup in 2019-20.