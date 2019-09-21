Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending twine Saturday
Greiss is expected to start in goal in Saturday's exhibition game against the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss was razor sharp in his preseason debut Tuesday against Philadelphia, stopping 14 of 15 shots. The 33-year-old will enter the season as the Islanders' No. 2 netminder behind Semyon Varlamov, but he'll play more than a typical backup in 2019-20.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting preseason contest•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows two goals in relief•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Keeps team second in division•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Florida•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Stumbles against Jackets•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting Tuesday in Columbus•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.