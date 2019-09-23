Patrick (upper body) could miss the Flyers' Opening Night clash with Chicago on Oct. 4, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The team is expected to give an update on Patrick's injury soon, but it certainly sounds like he won't be playing in the first couple of games. The center has failed to live up to expectations after being taken No. 2 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, as he has managed just 61 points in two combined seasons. The addition of Kevin Hayes in the offseason will only serve to relegate Patrick to a bottom-six role and makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.