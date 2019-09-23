Flyers' Nolan Patrick: In doubt for Opening Night
Patrick (upper body) could miss the Flyers' Opening Night clash with Chicago on Oct. 4, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The team is expected to give an update on Patrick's injury soon, but it certainly sounds like he won't be playing in the first couple of games. The center has failed to live up to expectations after being taken No. 2 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, as he has managed just 61 points in two combined seasons. The addition of Kevin Hayes in the offseason will only serve to relegate Patrick to a bottom-six role and makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.