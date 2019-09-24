Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod

Holtby will make his preseason debut Wednesday against the Blackhawks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Holtby is expected to play approximately half of Wednesday's contest before being relieved by his backup. The 30-year-old is locked in as Washington's No. 1 netminder heading into the 2019-20 campaign and should be considered a top-10 fantasy option at his position.

