Ducks' John Gibson: Facing San Jose

Gibson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was razor sharp in his preseason debut Saturday against Arizona, turning aside 17 of 18 shots. He'll look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a San Jose team that's scored eight goals through its first three preseason contests.

