Ducks' John Gibson: Facing San Jose
Gibson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson was razor sharp in his preseason debut Saturday against Arizona, turning aside 17 of 18 shots. He'll look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a San Jose team that's scored eight goals through its first three preseason contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.