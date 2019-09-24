Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will start in goal for Tuesday's exhibition matchup with Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 while posting a 2.40 GAA and a career-high .925 save percentage en route to being awarded the Vezina Trophy. The Russian also secured an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with Tampa Bay over the offseason.