Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday

Andersen will be between the pipes for Wednesday's preseason clash with Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Andersen stopped all 26 shots he faced from Buffalo on Friday before giving the third period to Michael Hutchinson. The 28-year-old Anderson reached the 60-game mark in each of his previous three seasons and should do so again in 2019-20. Backed by one of the most star-studded offenses in the league, the Dane is certainly capable of compiling a third consecutive 35-plus win campaign and could be a Vezina Trophy candidate.