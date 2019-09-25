Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday
Andersen will be between the pipes for Wednesday's preseason clash with Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Andersen stopped all 26 shots he faced from Buffalo on Friday before giving the third period to Michael Hutchinson. The 28-year-old Anderson reached the 60-game mark in each of his previous three seasons and should do so again in 2019-20. Backed by one of the most star-studded offenses in the league, the Dane is certainly capable of compiling a third consecutive 35-plus win campaign and could be a Vezina Trophy candidate.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting preseason opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up short in Boston•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Can't stem tide in Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up big in Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.