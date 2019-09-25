Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Dealing with lower-body issue
Cehlarik will be held off the ice for 2-3 days due to a lower-body injury.
Cehlarik was already considered a longshot to make Boston's Opening Night roster, and this injury certainly won't improve his already slim chances. Another update on the 24-year-old forward's status should be released once he's medically cleared.
