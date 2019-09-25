Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Wednesday
Miller will start in goal for Wednesday's home game versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Miller turned 39 years old this summer, and he's ready to serve as John Gibson's backup for another season. Considering how much the Ducks struggled last year, Miller was one of the league's premier backups with a .912 save percentage and 2.76 GAA en route to a 8-7-2 record. That was just a tick down from Gibson's .917, 2.84 and 26-22-8 marks, respectively. Expect Miller to get around 20 starts with the rebuilding club this season.
