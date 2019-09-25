Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod
Subban is expected to start between the pipes in Wednesday's exhibition match against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban played well in his preseason debut Sept. 15 against Arizona, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 6-2 victory. The 25-year-old will enter the 2019-20 campaign as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup.
