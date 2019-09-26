Stars' Anton Khudobin: Tending twine Thursday
Khudobin will man the crease in Thursday's game versus the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin has only appeared in one other preseason game, stopping 15 of 16 shots versus the Blues on Sept. 16. Khudobin went 16-17-5 with a 2.57 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 41 appearances last season. The 33-year-old enters this season as the clear backup to Ben Bishop.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.