Khudobin will man the crease in Thursday's game versus the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin has only appeared in one other preseason game, stopping 15 of 16 shots versus the Blues on Sept. 16. Khudobin went 16-17-5 with a 2.57 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 41 appearances last season. The 33-year-old enters this season as the clear backup to Ben Bishop.