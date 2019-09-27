Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday
Fleury will guard the cage in Friday's preseason matchup with Los Angeles.
Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots in his prior preseason appearances, helping the Knights secure a 3-1 victory over San Jose. The veteran netminder will continue to carry the load for Vegas heading into the 2019-20 campaign and could see upwards of 60 games if he can stay healthy.
