Frederic has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Frederic, who didn't score a point in 15 games with the big club last season, could earn a recall once injuries pile up in Boston, but for now the 2016 first-rounder will head to the minors to work on his scoring touch. Down the road, the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder profiles as a solid NHL power forward with modest upside on offense.