Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Considered day-to-day

Johnson (undisclosed) is day-to-day heading into Opening Night versus the Panthers on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johnson's potential absence would stretch the Lightning's forward compliment that will already be missing Cedric Paquette (arm) and Brayden Point (not injury related). If healthy, Johnson would likely take on a top-six role and could see minutes on the power play as well, giving him decent mid-range fantasy value.