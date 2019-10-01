Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Saturday
Howard will get the starting nod for Saturday's Opening Night road clash with Nashville, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard went 23-22-5 last season and posted a career-worst 3.07 GAA while failing to record a shutout for the first time since becoming the full-time starter in 2009-10. The veteran netminder logged 55 appearances in 2018-19 and should see a similar workload this year, though Jonathan Bernier may try to earn a few extra starts.
