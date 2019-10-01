Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Headed to AHL
After the forward cleared waivers, the Bruins assigned Cehlarik to AHL Providence.
At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Cehlarik has what it takes to be a power forward with enough skill to provide secondary scoring at the NHL level, but with the Bruins boasting good depth up front, he'll have to start the season in the minors. A strong start with Providence, however, could earn Cehlarik an in-season recall.
