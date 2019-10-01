Bruins' Jakub Zboril: Sent to AHL
The Bruins have assigned Zboril to AHL Providence.
Zboril, who the Bruins took 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, is in the last year of his entry deal with the team, so this is a pivotal campaign for the 22-year-old blueliner, who logged a 4/15/19 stat line in 56 games with Providence last season. When he was drafted, Zboril was viewed as an offensive-minded defenseman with a bit of a mean streak, so there's some untapped upside here. An in-season recall when injuries on the Boston back line pile up seems likely for Zboril.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.