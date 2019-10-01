The Bruins have assigned Zboril to AHL Providence.

Zboril, who the Bruins took 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, is in the last year of his entry deal with the team, so this is a pivotal campaign for the 22-year-old blueliner, who logged a 4/15/19 stat line in 56 games with Providence last season. When he was drafted, Zboril was viewed as an offensive-minded defenseman with a bit of a mean streak, so there's some untapped upside here. An in-season recall when injuries on the Boston back line pile up seems likely for Zboril.