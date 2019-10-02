Bruins' David Krejci: Game-time call

Krejci will be a game-time decision for Thursday's regular-season opener against Dallas.

Krejci shed his non-contact jersey and took regular line rushes at Wednesday's practice, so he appears to be closer to probable than questionable for Thursday's contest. Nonetheless, confirmation on his status likely won't surface until the Bruins' take the ice for pregame warmups. Assuming he's good to go, he'll slot into his usual role centering Boston's second line and second power-play unit against the Stars.