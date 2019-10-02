Rittich will start the Flames' season opener in Colorado on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich's strong preseason has earned him the starting gig on Opening Night. It'll be up to the Czech netminder to maintain that role, fending off Cam Talbot for starts in the crease. Rittich posted a 14-7-1 record with a 2.08 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 24 road games last season.