Sharks' Martin Jones: Surrenders four in loss
Jones allowed four goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Jones' season starts with a loss, as Reilly Smith potted a pair of goals to account for half the damage against the 29-year-old goalie. Jones won 36 games last year, but with an unpleasant 2.94 GAA and .896 save percentage. Expect Jones and Aaron Dell to split the starts with the Sharks facing the Golden Knights again Friday before visiting the Ducks on Saturday.
