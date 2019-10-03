Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday

Vasilevskiy will tend the twine for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy starts his Vezina Trophy defense against in-state rival Florida and will likely matchup with two-time Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky. The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy has a 6-3-1 career record in 11 clashes with the Panthers in which he posted a .916 save percentage.