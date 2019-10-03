Sabres' Conor Sheary: Ready to rock
Sheary (lower body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Penguins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Sheary was considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury heading into Thursday's contest, but he's evidently feeling well enough to suit up against Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old American, who totaled 14 goals and 34 points in 78 games last campaign, is expected to open the season skating on the Sabres' third line and second power-play unit.
