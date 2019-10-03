Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday

Hutton will be between the pipes on the road for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Pittsburgh, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton struggled in his first full season as a true No. 1 goaltender, as he went 18-25-5 with a 3.00 GAA and zero shutouts last year. If the 33-year-old struggles to open the 2019-20 campaign, he could find himself relegated to the bench in favor of Linus Ullmark.