Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Nashville

Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Thursday's road opener against the Predators, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild are reportedly hoping to limit Dubnyk to 57 starts after he made a whopping 67 in 2018-19, so although the veteran netminder likely won't shoulder the absurdly heavy workload he's grown accustomed to over past four campaigns, his GAA and save percentage should both presumably improve with more rest in 2019-20. The 33-year-old will look to pick up his first victory of the year in a road matchup with a Nashville club that went 25-14-2 at home last season.