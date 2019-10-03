Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Thursday

Hellebuyck will patrol the crease for Thursday's road clash with the Rangers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck posted a career-worst 2.90 GAA, but still managed to rack up 34 wins in 63 appearances. The netminder could face significantly more rubber this year following the departures of Tyler Myers (Canucks) and Jacob Trouba (Rangers), combined with the absence of Dustin Byfuglien (personal). While the 25-year-old Hellebuyck is likely to top the 60-game mark for a third straight year, having a capable backup in Laurent Brossoit could allow the club to reduce Hellebuyck's workload.