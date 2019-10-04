Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting season opener
Crawford will guard the cage in Friday's season opener against the Flyers in Prague, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Crawford struggled behind a porous Chicago defense last season, posting a 14-18-5 record with a 2.93 GAA and .908 save percentage in 39 appearances. The veteran netminder registered an impressive 2.27 GAA and .929 save percentage in 2018-19, so last year's performance represented a massive drop-off. However, the Blackhawks made a concerted effort to improve their defensive corps during the offseason, and Crawford is expected to split starts with new addition Robin Lehner, which could be the perfect recipe for a bounce-back performance. The Montreal native will look to pick up his first win of the 2019-20 campaign in an overseas matchup with a Philadelphia team that averaged 2.94 goals per game last season, 18th in the NHL.
