Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes Saturday
Georgiev will defend the cage versus the Senators on the road Saturday, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.
Georgiev gets the second game of the year after starter Henrik Lundqvist gave up four goals on 47 shots in the season opener Thursday. The change in the crease likely has to do more with the fact that after Saturday's tilt, the Rangers will play just one game (Oct. 12 versus Edmonton) over an 11-day stretch. The two figure to split the load for much of the season, which Lundqvist still favored to see the majority of the starts.
