Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday
Fleury will guard the cage for Friday's road trip to San Jose, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury is coming off his 10th Opening Night victory -- tying him with legends Curtis Joseph and Martin Brodeur for the most all-time -- in which he stopped 21 of 22 shots for a .955 save percentage. The Flower will look to blank the Sharks again Friday, this time on the road and should be capable of reaching the 35-win mark again in 2019-20.
