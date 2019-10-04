Penguins' Kris Letang: Registers assist Thursday
Letang notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 defeat to the Sabres.
Despite the point, Letang likely won't look back at Thursday's opener fondly, as he recorded four giveaways and was a minus-2. The blueliner racked up 27:45 of ice time, which included a staggering 6:41 with the man advantage, and should continue to see a similar workload heading into Saturday's clash with Columbus.
