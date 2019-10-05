Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Saturday

Murray will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Murray can't be fully blamed for Opening Night's 3-1 loss to the Sabres as he allowed three goals on 41 shots. The Blue Jackets will be playing for their second straight day, and they only managed one goal against the Maple Leafs on Friday night. However, the Penguins will need to manage more offensive support for Murray to notch his first winof the year.