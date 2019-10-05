Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Saturday
Murray will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Murray can't be fully blamed for Opening Night's 3-1 loss to the Sabres as he allowed three goals on 41 shots. The Blue Jackets will be playing for their second straight day, and they only managed one goal against the Maple Leafs on Friday night. However, the Penguins will need to manage more offensive support for Murray to notch his first winof the year.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 38 saves in loss•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start season opener•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting against Buffalo•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal against Red Wings•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Underwhelms in tune-up game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.