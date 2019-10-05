Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Tampa Bay
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Lightning, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Bobrovsky had an underwhelming debut with his new club on the road Thursday against Tampa Bay, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The $70 million man will hope to fare better against the same opponent in Saturday's home opener.
