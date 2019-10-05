Hill was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Hill served as Darcy Kuemper's backup while Antti Raanta (lower body) was on a conditioning stint in Tucson. Raanta is healthy and back with the big club, however, so Hill will continue his development in the minors. The 23-year-old likely won't get a chance in the NHL this season unless Kuemper and Raanta get hurt or struggle badly.