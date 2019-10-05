Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Won't play Saturday
Ericsson (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's road contest in Nashville, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.
The veteran defenseman did skate on his own Tuesday but still isn't practicing with the team, so a return doesn't appear to be imminent for Ericsson who continues to be hampered by an undisclosed injury. He could return for Detroit's home opener Sunday, but that seems unlikely at this point.
