Penguins' Matt Murray: Cruises to easy win
Murray stopped 28 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Pens exploded for five goals in the second period, putting the game out of reach fairly early and sending Murray to his first win of the season without too much fuss. The 25-year-old has played 49 or 50 games in each of the last three seasons, but he could be set for a bigger workload in 2019-20 with the relatively unproven Tristan Jarry as his backup.
