Senators' Vitali Abramov: Promoted from minors
Abramov was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Abramov will get his first chance to slot into a game for the Senators this season, after the winger was called up ahead of Thursday's clash with St. Louis in favor of Drake Batherson. Despite the promotion, the Russian winger is far from a lock for the lineup and could find himself back in the minors before too long.
