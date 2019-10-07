Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday

Andersen will get the starting not at home against the Blues on Monday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Andersen got the night off Saturday, as Michael Hutchinson took the second game of the back-to-back. The 29-year-old Andersen is undefeated to start the year, along with a 2.00 GAA and .927 save percentage in two outings. The netminder could face a reduced workload Monday, considering the Blues are averaging just 26.0 shots so far, second fewest in the league.