Niku was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Niku's promotion comes as Dmitry Kulikov leaves the team to tend to a personal matter. The 22-year-old Niku has notched a pair of helpers through the first two games of the AHL season, but is unlikely to break into the Jets' lineup over Anthony Bitetto or Tucker Poolman.

More News
Our Latest Stories