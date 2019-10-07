Jets' Sami Niku: Called up from minors
Niku was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Niku's promotion comes as Dmitry Kulikov leaves the team to tend to a personal matter. The 22-year-old Niku has notched a pair of helpers through the first two games of the AHL season, but is unlikely to break into the Jets' lineup over Anthony Bitetto or Tucker Poolman.
