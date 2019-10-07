Cizikas didn't practice with the Islanders on Monday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Cizikas suffered the injury during the last preseason game for the Islanders and although it won't stop him from playing in games, it's still not fully healed. The Islanders realize this and will allow Cizikas to skip practice from time to time until he is 100% healthy.