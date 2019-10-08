Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Heads to IR
Ericsson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Red Wings on Monday.
Ericsson has yet to make an appearance in the lineup through two games to start the season, and as evidenced by this news, will have his 2019-20 debut delayed further. He'll now need to sit out a minimum of a week, and in his stead, it's likely that Madison Bowey and Dennis Cholowski could see extended time in the lineup.
