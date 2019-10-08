Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Game-time call
Athanasiou (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Athanasiou felt good after morning skate and expects to play, but he'll do a final test run during pregame warmups before his status for Tuesday's contest will be confirmed. If all goes well, he'll return to a top-six role and a spot on Detroit's second power-play unit against the Ducks.
